India resorts to unprovoked firing, shelling across LoC

Related Stories Pakistan finalises dossier on Indian subversive activities

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces on Friday resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling across the Line of control (LoC), according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Indian border forces resorted to mortar shelling coupled with gunfire in Chirikot Sector along the LoC, the ISPR said in a statement. The firing and shelling continued from 4:40 pm to 5:40 pm.

However, the Indian side was responded befittingly by the Pakistani troops.

The fresh ceasefire violation by the neighboring arch-foe coincides with finalisation of a dossier on Indian subversive activities by Pakistan.

The dossier will be presented to the new Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres soon after he takes over the office in January, diplomatic sources said.

It contains video evidences of an Indian submarine, which was checked by Pakistan Navy on November 18 while spying on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, as well as of Kulbhushan Yadav, an on-duty Indian navy officer working for RAW who was caught from Balochistan, earlier this year.

The file also carries proofs of India's involvement in subversive activities inside Pakistan, they said.

0



0





