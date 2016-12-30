Afghan Taliban welcome Moscow talks

DOHA/KABUL: The Taliban have welcomed the trilateral session between Russia, China and Pakistan, held in Moscow earlier this week, wherein the three countries agreed to get the Afghan Taliban individuals delisted from the United Nations sanctions list.

Representatives from the three countries, during their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, agreed on efforts to remove Afghan individuals from the UN sanctions lists as part of efforts to foster peaceful dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban movement in Afghanistan.

They also warned of the growing influence of the Daesh militant group in Afghanistan and agreed to invite the Afghan government to such talks in the future, the Russian Foreign Ministry had said.

Suhail Shahin, a spokesman for Afghan Taliban for their political office in Qatar, said on Friday that the group welcomes the agreement made by the trilateral meeting. He termed the move a good step towards peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The development comes after the Afghan government criticised the move for its absence in the trilateral session held in Moscow.

Members of the Afghan parliament have also expressed displeasure over the trilateral talks and urged Kabul to clarify its position on it.

NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan also expressed its concerns over Moscow talks.

NATO spokesman in Afghanistan Charles T. Cleveland, while speaking to Afghan media, said they were concerned about public engagements of the Russians with the Taliban.

"The entire region should focus on supporting the Afghan government," he added.

