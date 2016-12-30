Bakhtawar Bhutto slams reports of her contesting next elections

KARACHI: Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto on Friday denied reports circulating in local media claiming she will contest general elections next year.

Local media outlets were presenting the piece of information as a quote by Pakistan People’s Party veteran party leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

It was being circulated that Khursheed Shah while talking to journalists in Sukkur on Wednesday had reportedly said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s sister would also contest in upcoming elections in 2018.

Bakhtawar Bhutto took to Twitter to refute such rumors and claims. “Not true,” she tweeted over a local media news report on the subject.

Today, former president Asif Ali Zardari said that he is not interested in going to the Parliament, but he will join the platform to fight for people’s rights.

Shortly upon his return to Pakistan after around a two-year-long leave, Asif Ali Zardari made his much-hyped announcement on Dec 27, the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Zardari revealed his important announcement stating that he along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would contest elections and enter the current Parliament.

The former president said he would contest elections from Nawabshah and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would contest from Larkana. “I will contest the election on my sister’s seat and Bilawal on Soomro sahib's seat,” he had said.

