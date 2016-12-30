DMG protests against Civil Administration Ordinance 2016 in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet on Friday approved the Civil Administration Ordinance 2016 abolishing district coordination officer (DCO) posts across the province, following which the District Management Group (DMG) officials decided to go on a strike in protest.

According to the ordinance all DCOs will now act as deputy commissioners with powers to hold court sessions into criminal cases. Besides they will hold consultation meetings with police heads for peace and provide security to people.

The federal and provincial officials adopted the stance that earlier police department was subordinate of the DMG but now it is not. They stated that police should function under Assistant Commissioners.

DCOs will also ensure speedy implementation of development projects maintaining law and order and dealing with public service delivery, stated the ordinance.

The approval to the Civil Administration Ordinance 2016 was given by the Punjab cabinet, which held with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair at the Chief Minister House Model Town.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers advisers, special assistants, the chief secretary, Inspector General (IG) police and secretaries of departments concerned.

CM Punjab announced that the local governments would be given 44 per cent additional funds than the previous year.

The local bodies will start work both financially and administratively from January 2 2017.

To improve deliverance of service in local government system deputy commissioners will monitor the performance of mayors. A deputy commissioner will have duty to determine statistics of his respective district.

The government has also replaced the post of additional commissioner (AC) with additional deputy commissioner (ADC).

