Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in Melbourne Test

KARACHI: Adding insult to injuries after Pakistan’s loss in Melbourne Test, the team has been found guilty and penalized for maintaining slow over rate in the match, which Australia won by an innings and 18 runs.

An official of the International Cricket Council confirmed that Pakistan was ruled to be two overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration, hence match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed fines on captain Misbah ul Haq and other members of the team.

“In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount,” said the ICC spokesman.

“As such, Misbah has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 20 per cent fines. Misbah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC spokesman added.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Ian Gould and Sundaram Ravi, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski.

Pakistan’s captain Misbah ul Haq was suspended for one match earlier this year (2nd Test against New Zealand) for two slow-over rate offences in 12 months’ time.

