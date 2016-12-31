Print Story
X

Amir Khan’s father claims son will divorce wife soon

OOTHERS

Entertainment

Related Stories

Sajjad Khan the father of famous boxer Amir Khan has claimed his son would ‘probably’ soon divorce his wife Faryal Makhdoom.

Sajjad Khan in an interview to British Media accused his daughter-in-law of being a bad mother.

According to Sajjad Khan, Faryal left her young daughter with her parents in New York over Christmas break to be with Amir Khan at a boxing training camp.

Speaking to Mail Online Sajjad Khan said: “The wife’s gone with him and left their baby girl with the other grandparents in New York.”

Sajjad Khan during the interview also said Faryal was lying by claiming that she was slapped by the boxer’s sister.  Faryal on Friday said she had been slapped by Amir Khan’s sister who had also pulled her hair.

Amir Khan’s father claims son will divorce wife soon was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Amir Khan, Amir Khan Family, Amir Khan Family Feud, Boxer Amir Khan, Boxing Scandal, Faryal Makhdoom, Geo News, Latest News, Sajjad Khan, Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom, Sajjad Khan, Amir Khan Feud, Britain. Permanent link to the news story "Amir Khan’s father claims son will divorce wife soon" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/125640-Amir-Khans-father-claims-son-will-divorce-wife-soon.

GEO TV NETWORK