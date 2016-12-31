Amir Khan’s father claims son will divorce wife soon

Sajjad Khan the father of famous boxer Amir Khan has claimed his son would ‘probably’ soon divorce his wife Faryal Makhdoom.

Sajjad Khan in an interview to British Media accused his daughter-in-law of being a bad mother.

According to Sajjad Khan, Faryal left her young daughter with her parents in New York over Christmas break to be with Amir Khan at a boxing training camp.

Speaking to Mail Online Sajjad Khan said: “The wife’s gone with him and left their baby girl with the other grandparents in New York.”

Sajjad Khan during the interview also said Faryal was lying by claiming that she was slapped by the boxer’s sister. Faryal on Friday said she had been slapped by Amir Khan’s sister who had also pulled her hair.

