New Year’s eve security plan for Islamabad

The security plan for New Year’s night has been issued for the federal capital. According to IG Islamabad, over 2,100 personnel from the police, Pakistan Rangers and traffic police will be deployed in the city.
According to the IG, security has been heightened for Christian Colony and churches.
Action will be taken against those individuals causing a ruckus, one wheeling on motorbikes and driving dangerously.
