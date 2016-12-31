Imran Khan threatens protest before next general elections

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan was filled with supporters of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and threatened protests before the next general elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday he said, “We are getting reports directly from the Election Commission of Pakistan. We know which official is helping Nawaz Sharif to stay in power.”

“This time we will not protest after the elections. We will protest before the elections. This election will not be like the 2013 elections,” he said.

He said that Karachi is filled with mafias, adding that there is a land mafia and water mafia.

He said that the PTI will stage a protest against garbage in Karachi and invited citizens to join their protest regardless of their political affiliation.

He said that citizens should have come out on the streets to protest against the transfer of Sindh Police IG A.D. Khawaja. “When institutions fail people should come out on the streets to protest,” he said.

Criticising the Sindh Police he said, that it was politicised and needed to be depoliticised-- "exactly like the KP Police". He added that the presence of Rangers in the city was not a permanent solution.

He said that the PTI will not ally with any political party whose leader was involved in corruption. Elaborating himself he said, “We were on one page with the opposition only over the issue of Terms of References for Panama Leaks. And that is where our partnership ends, it goes no further.”

Khan was on a three-day visit to Karachi, where he laid foundation stone for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital at DHA City.

