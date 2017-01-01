10 injured in Karachi due to celebratory gunfire

KARACHI: At least 10 people were injured due to aerial firing on new year`s eve in different areas of the city.



In Gulberg division, five people were detained by Police for displaying weapons and aerial firing, said SP Bashir Brohi.



Meanwhile, at sea view, police dispersed the crowd present at the spot for new year`s celebrations and detained 12 people for the violation of Section 144 and violation of public order.

