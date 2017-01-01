PM Nawaz Sharif condemns Istanbul attack

Related Stories Manhunt after Istanbul nightclub massacre kills 39

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the deadly attack in Istanbul nightclub which left 39 people dead and dozens wounded.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the attack and said the Pakistani government and nation stand in solidarity with Turkey in its time of grief.

The premier added that Pakistan has also suffered terrorism and paid a heavy price.

“Pakistan will continue to take steps to exterminate terrorism,” the Prime Minister said.

39 people, including many foreigners, were killed when a gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus stormed the Reina nightclub in Istanbul as revellers were celebrating the New Year, the latest carnage to rock Turkey after a bloody 2016.

The assailant shot dead a policeman and a civilian at the entrance to the Reina club, one of the city's most exclusive nightspots, and then went on a shooting rampage inside, Turkish officials said.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the attacker escaped, and was now the target of a major manhunt, expressing hope the suspect "would be captured soon". Soylu said in televised comments that of 21 victims who have been identified so far, 16 are foreigners and five are Turks. Another 69 people are being treated in hospital.

