Print Story
X

Australian PM holds honourary lunch for Pakistan, Australia cricket teams

Sohail Imran

Sports

Related Stories

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull held an honourary lunch for the Pakistan and Australia cricket teams on New Year’s Day at his residence in Sydney.

The Prime Minister welcomed both the teams and expressed his well wishes to the players.

Captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Steve Smith presented the Prime Minister with souvenirs.

The Pakistan team rested today (Sunday) and will start training at the Sydney Cricket Ground from tomorrow ahead of the third and final Test match of the series beginning from January 3.

Australia have already clinched the series 2-0 by defeating Pakistan in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Australian PM holds honourary lunch for Pakistan, Australia cricket teams was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Australia Vs Pakistan, Australian Pm, Geo News, Latest Sport News, Malcolm Turnbull, Misbah, Sport, Sport News, Malcolm Turnbull, Misbah, Steve Smith, Australia, Sydney. Permanent link to the news story "Australian PM holds honourary lunch for Pakistan, Australia cricket teams" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/125730-Australian-PM-holds-honourary-lunch-for-Pakistan-Australia-cricket-teams.

GEO TV NETWORK