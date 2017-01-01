Misbah to captain Pakistan in Sydney Test: PCB

Misbah-ul-Haq will play the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney as captain, the Pakistan team management confirmed today (Sunday).

"Misbah will play at Sydney and he will be captain," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) director media Amjad Hussain said.

Misbah had hinted at retirement following Pakistan’s crushing defeat to Australia at MCG on Friday.

The disappointed skipper had said he will decide about his retirement in the next two to three days and that it was time to “think” about his future.

Misbah had also said he was doubtful about his participation in the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney beginning January 3 after questioning his recent contribution to the side.

"(If I´m not contributing) there´s no point in hanging around," the 42-year-old had said.

Pakistan crumbled on the final day of the rain-affected second Test against Australia at the MCG on Friday, bowled out for 163 in their second innings to give the hosts an innings and 18-run victory. On a dismal tour to date, Misbah only scored 11 in the first innings and was dismissed for a duck in the second innings. He scored nine runs in total in the first Test in Brisbane.

