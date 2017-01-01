Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Turkey as terrorism strikes again: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a nightclub in Istanbul and expressed deep anguish at the tragedy.

“Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the heinous terrorist attack that took place at a nightclub in Ortakoy area of Besiktas district in Istanbul,” said a Foreign Office statement.

39 people, including many foreigners, were killed and dozens injured when a gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus stormed an Istanbul nightclub as revellers were celebrating the New Year.

“The Government and the people of Pakistan express their heartfelt grief and sorrow at this despicable act of terrorism against defenseless people gathered for new year,” the statement said.

“Pakistan also extends its profound sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and to the leadership, government and brotherly people of Turkey as well as other nations,” the FO statement said.

Pakistan is praying for the speedy recovery of those injured, the statement added.

Pakistan also reaffirmed strong and unwavering solidarity with the government and people of Turkey in its resolute fight against terrorism and reiterated the belief that such heinous acts aimed at undermining Turkey’s peace, stability, progress and internal harmony would never succeed.

Pakistan also reiterated its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

