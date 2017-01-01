FO lauds UN Security Council for rejecting India’s anti-Pakistan proposal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign office spokesman Nafees Zakaria while commenting on media reports about the failure of Indian move in UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee, said the committee related to ISIS and Al-Qaeda has rejected a politically motivated proposal by India.

In a statement in Islamabad, he said that the Indian proposal had no merit and was aimed at advancing its narrow national agenda replete with frivolous information and baseless allegations.

Nafees Zakaria said India has deployed terrorism as an instrument of state policy and has itself been involved in perpetrating, sponsoring, supporting, and financing terrorism.

He said Pakistan has been a direct victim of India's state sponsored terrorism and confessions of RAW's agent Kulbhushan Jadhav about his involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan proves this fact.

The Spokesman said more evidence of India's involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan will also be shared with the United Nations and international community.

He said it is clear that India’s unfounded allegations against Pakistan are in fact aimed at masking its own terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to continue close cooperation with the international community in its collective endeavours for the elimination of terrorism.

Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan has made a significant contribution and rendered enormous sacrifices in the success of international community’s efforts against terrorism.

