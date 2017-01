KARACHI: At least six people, including women and children, were left injured in the wee hours of Monday when the roof of a house collapsed in Karachi near Kala Pul.

The injured were rushed to Jinnah hospital for treatment, out of which five have been discharged from the hospital.

The incident took place when a little girl's birthday was being celebrated on the roof of a single-storey house and a portion of the roof collapsed, leading to injuries caused by the fallen rubble.

