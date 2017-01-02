JAMSHORO: A student of Sindh University, residing in the hostel, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself.
Police says that the student studied in the university’s Sindhi Department, and lived in Marvi hostel. She hailed from a small village in Sindh’s Qambar city, police said.
Investigations into the incident that led to suicide are underway.
Hostel student of Sindh University hangs herself to death was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to , Geo News, Geo Tv, Latest News Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Sindh University Student, Student Suicide, Education, Mental Health. Permanent link to the news story "Hostel student of Sindh University hangs herself to death" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/125809-Hostel-student-of-Sindh-University-allegedly-hangs-herself
.