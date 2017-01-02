Service charge at eateries not mandatory in India, says food ministry

New Delhi: People in India can now refuse to pay service charge at eateries if dissatisfied by the service, the Department of Consumer Affairs, India said Monday.

According to NDTV, restaurants cannot force customers to pay the service charge, which typically ranges from 5-20% and is automatically added to the bill.

"Restaruants (sic) are billing service charges in addition to taxes. Service charge is optional. Consumer has a discretion to pay or not," tweeted Consumer Affairs and Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The Department of Consumer Affairs added that the practice is in violation of The Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

The service charge is discretionary and the customer can “have it waived it off”, according to the Hotel Association of India.

The ministry has made it obligatory for restaurants to inform customers that the fee is optional through appropriate channels.

