Dar becomes most experienced international umpire

KARACHI: Bringing another honour to Pakistan cricket, Aleem Dar on Monday became the most experienced umpire, beating the tally of South African Rudi Koertzen.

48-year-old Dar has officiated 332 matches while Koertzen —who retired in 2010 —had performed umpiring duties in 331 matches.

Pakistani umpire surpassed Koertzen’s record during the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Cape Town.

Dar has officiated in 109 Test matches, only West Indian umpire Steve Bucknor (128) has officiated more Tests.

Dar, who officiated his first international match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2000 at Gujranwala, has also won ICC’s Umpire of the Year award in 2009, 2010, and 2011.

In August 2010, he was honoured by the government of Pakistan with Pride of Performance award.

