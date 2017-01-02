Alia says Fawad refused to kiss her in â€˜Kapoor & Sonsâ€™

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has revealed that Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan, while filming for 2016 hit Kapoor & Sons, had refused to record a lip-lock scene with her.

In an interview to Deccan chronicle, Alia confirmed, "There was a kiss in the film with Fawad. When we did the scene, it was decided that we would cheat-kiss. Still, every time I would go near his face, he would flinch."

"I had to keep reassuring him I wouldn’t compromise his chastity," she added, explaining the Pakistani heartthrob declined due to his cultural backdrop.

Fawad had also refused to kiss Sonam Kapoor in Khubsoorat. He had then justified it by saying, "I didn’t want to hurt the sentiments of my core audience; I think I need to respect their feelings. A lot of my audience would be quite offended if I suddenly started losing my inhibitions."

Asked if he'd do so in future, he had replied: "You never know. I never say never. I’d rather walk the unpredictable path. Besides, I’d never like to throw in something titillating, just to spike and spice up a film."

