Man gunned down in Karachi target killing: Police

KARACHI: A man was killed on Monday night near Gulshan Chowrangi, said police.

Rashid, a resident of Lyari and driver of a PIA employee was called by an unidentified to reach the Gulshan Chowrangi, where he was shot dead. According to the eyewitness, deceased was in his car at the corner of a road when two persons approached him, sprayed bullets on him and flee from the spot.

Police encounter and raid

Meanwhile, in an alleged police encounter at Old Sabzi Mandi on the same day, a man was killed. Police claim that the suspect was a drug peddler and was involved in a number of murder cases. Moreover, three suspects were apprehended in a targeted raid at Jummah Goth near Gulbahar and National Highway. The law enforcement personnel claimed that weapons were recovered from the detainees.

