Human smugglers kidnapped four Pakistanis in Turkey

KARACHI: Foreign office confirmed on Monday that four Pakistanis hailing from Gujranwala were abducted by human smugglers in Turkey.

The foreign office further informed that necessary measures were being taken by Pakistani diplomatic authorities in Istanbul and Ankara on the issue. It further said that the Turkish authorities were aware of the situation and are giving their utmost cooperation.

The kidnappers have demanded ransom of Rs 2 million for each abductee.

