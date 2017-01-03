Print Story
X

Custom officials ‘rough up’ passenger at Lahore Airport

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Custom officials ‘rough up’ passenger at Lahore Airport

Related Stories

LAHORE: A scuffle broke out in the vicinity of Allama Iqbal International Airport between a passenger and customs officials in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to sources privy to developments, the customs officials directed passenger, Zubair Hussain, to pay duty on electronic items present in his luggage, however, the exchange of words unfortunately between the passenger and personnel turned into a brawl.

The customs officials claimed that the passenger misbehaved with the authority representatives, whereas, Hussain, who arrived from Muscat, said that the officials hit him as he turned down their request for a bribe.      

     

Custom officials ‘rough up’ passenger at Lahore Airport was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Airport Lahore, Customs, Geo News, Geo Tv, Latest News Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Lahore. Permanent link to the news story "Custom officials ‘rough up’ passenger at Lahore Airport" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/125933-Custom-officials-rough-up-passenger-at-Lahore-Airport.

GEO TV NETWORK