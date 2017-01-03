Custom officials ‘rough up’ passenger at Lahore Airport

Related Stories Customs, police personnel race to pick bottles after ceremony to destroy seized liquor

LAHORE: A scuffle broke out in the vicinity of Allama Iqbal International Airport between a passenger and customs officials in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to sources privy to developments, the customs officials directed passenger, Zubair Hussain, to pay duty on electronic items present in his luggage, however, the exchange of words unfortunately between the passenger and personnel turned into a brawl.

The customs officials claimed that the passenger misbehaved with the authority representatives, whereas, Hussain, who arrived from Muscat, said that the officials hit him as he turned down their request for a bribe.

