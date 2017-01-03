Policeman gunned down in Peshawar, two TTP terrorists arrested

PESHAWAR: A police official was killed on Tuesday near his house in Muslimabad as unknown men opened fire at him.

In a separate incident counter terrorism department and intelligence officials conducted a raid and arrested two alleged terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat. The suspects had been trained in manufacturing IEDs in Afghanistan, security officials said.

Peshawar has been a victim of terrorism for the past many years. Terrorists often attack security forces who are engaged in fighting off terrorists.

