PESHAWAR: A police official was killed on Tuesday near his house in Muslimabad as unknown men opened fire at him.
In a separate incident counter terrorism department and intelligence officials conducted a raid and arrested two alleged terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat. The suspects had been trained in manufacturing IEDs in Afghanistan, security officials said.
Peshawar has been a victim of terrorism for the past many years. Terrorists often attack security forces who are engaged in fighting off terrorists.
Policeman gunned down in Peshawar, two TTP terrorists arrested
