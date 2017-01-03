Turkey police reveals images of shooter of Istanbul nightclub

Turkish Police late on Monday disclosed photos of a man widely believed to be the assailant at Istanbul’s Reina club shooting on New Year, where 39 people were killed and almost 70 were left injured.

While pictures have been distributed through online and offline media outlets, the alleged gunman is still on loose. Images that have surfaced via Turkey’s state-run press Anadolu Agency were taken from surveillance footage, showing the suspected attacker dressed in dark colours, with collar turned up against his neck, almost reaching his dark unkempt hair.

However, it has not been made clear as to which area the CCTV video was recorded in.

Eight suspected people have been taken into custody based on links to the shooting.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus addressed media on Monday, and stated: “Information about the fingerprints and basic appearance of the terrorist have been found. In the process after this, work to identify him swiftly will be carried out,” according to Reuters. There’s no further update on the criminal’s whereabouts.

On the other hand, RT says that local media company Haberturk has released other selfie-style photos of the club shooter, showing his face in broad daylight.



(Image courtesy: Anadolu Agency)

The search for the supposed shooter continues, as local police searches neighbourhood.

An hour after Turkey entered New Year, a gunman went into the Reina club where people were engaged in celebrations, and opened fire. Of the 39 people who died, half of them were foreigners. Daesh in a statement admitted to being the perpetrator of the attack.

At night on January 1, graphic security footage from the club was posted on the Internet, depicting club-goers fleeing to safety from the repetitive firing. Amid the gunshots, a dog is also visible running away from the scene.

