Victim of alleged torture by employers settles matter out of court

ISLAMABAD: The alleged victim of torture at the hands of her employers has settled the matter out of court. According to the father of the child, they have forgiven the actions in the way of the Almighty.

The court has also approved bail for the wife of the judge nominated in the case.

Last month, the case of alleged torture of a 10-year-old house-maid in Islamabad caught the media’s attention. The young girl was recovered from the residence of an Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

The minor girl, whose face and hands bore torture marks, had initially denied being hurt by her employers. She told the police that she got a wound to her eye after falling from stairs, while her hand was also burnt accidentally.

However, later the girl claimed that she had beaten and her hand burnt on a stove for losing a broom.

