“OyeKuchKarGuzar” Wit, Romance & Drama!

I don’t watch a lot of movies. On the few occasions when I do, I prefer fantasy and romantic comedies. Movies that are upbeat, positive and humorous. Though they’re not exactly inspirational, but they are stirring in their own way.

Recently Twitter has been abuzz with #OYEKUCHKARGUZAR! Tweet after tweet after tweet has been carrying this hashtag; it’s kicked off like none other. I had no idea what all this hubbub was about, until a friend pointed out to me on the 3rd of December, djuice had released Pakistan’s first online movie titled OYE KUCH KAR GUZAR.

Not only is this movie the first of its kind in Pakistan in terms of release and audience, it touches upon topics that I feel are sorely underrepresented in mainstream media. It inspires the youth to express themselves with all their strengths and flaws, exhibit confidence despite whatever vulnerabilities they may have and chase their dreams.

The story runs smoothly;the young people of Pakistan,full of hopes and dreams embark on an adventure to discover themselves. The ultimate battle is between dreamers and realists. The main idea is to empower youngsters to avail chances and seize the day. Carpe diem!

Of course no movie can be a success unless it has talent, and this one has bucket loads of it. A devil-may-care Ali Safina plays the role of Sherry, the lively and sizzling Unsha Shah is Xara (with an ‘X,’) the naughty and infamous Uzair Jaswal is Jango , the very classy Mahjabeen Habib is Shabnam and the cast is rounded off with Nayyaer Ejaz, a senior and accomplished name in the industry.

The interesting thing is that there’s an option to mold the ending of the movie according to your choice, a lot like one of those choose-your-own-adventure books back when we were kids. The creators of this movie made excellent use of the medium on which it was released by leveraging one of the most important aspects of the digital world ie interactivity.

Sometimes the pace slows down a little and it becomes slightly predictable, however, with such a well-knit story line and watertight dialogue it’s hardly noticeable. Also the few times I found my eye wandering elsewhere, it was really to take in the excellent cinematography.

Pakistani society might not be quite as accepting of one of the indirect messages of the film where the older generations may be construed as the zaalim samaaj, however as I stated earlier, the dreams and desires of the youth are underrepresented in mainstream media and I believe it is high-time someone took up our cause. With this release, djuice has blazed a trail which would be a tall order for its competitors, to follow or even replicate.

For those who are looking for a combination of wit, romance and adventure, this is a great movie to watch. Tune in to this as soon as you can (you should’ve have buffered it while you were reading this) and enjoy!

In case you missed the updates about the success of “Oye Kuch Kar Guzar”!

The launch event that was held in Karachi was nothing but beyond the biggest buzz. Celebrities came to view the first online movie of Pakistan by djuice. The event was organized by Catalyst Cat Walk, while all the digital was done by OMD Global. The team of OMD had served almost every bite on the plate perfectly. With Mangobaaz on-board, the fun was intense.

Overall, the efforts of the company have resulted in a monumental change. Online movies will be the new hip thing in the year 2017 and djuice shall lead as the pioneer of them all…

