Talal slams Imran for trying to 'influence Panama Leaks case'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry Tuesday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for trying to 'influence the Panama Leaks case'.

Speaking to Geo News after Imran's Khan's presser, Talal Chaudhry said the documents presented by the PTI chairman were unverified, questioning, "Why do take trash to the court when it asks for evidences?"

He described today's press conference by the PTI chief as an effort to influence tomorrow's hearing of the Panama Leaks case.

"There is hearing of the case in the Supreme Court tomorrow and Imran tried to influence it," the PML-N leader said.

He said the PTI chairman’s old story had failed and he was trying to make a new story.

Earlier, Imran Khan said his party had dug out several documents which revealed that Maryam Nawaz was the actual owner of the Mayfair flats.

“Maryam was beneficiary for two companies, and those companies owned the Mayfair flats,” he said in press conference held on Tuesday which he claimed would explain the documents PTI had submitted in the Supreme Court.

"In 2004, Mayfair flats were worth Rs4 billion. Where did Maryam Nawaz acquire such enormous wealth from?" questioned the PTI chairman.

