KARACHI: The PSX-100 Index continues to set new records, closing at 48,828 points on Tuesday.

The index added 587 points to inch closer towards crossing the psychologically important level of 50,000 points.

Overall, 501,264,170 shares, worth approximately Rs 27,178,414,874.50, were traded during market hours. Market capitalisation at close of trade stood at over 9,794 billion.

