President approves renaming National Center for Physics in QAU as 'Abdus Salam Center for Physics'

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has approved the renaming of National Center for Physics (NCP) at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad as Professor Abdus Salam Center for Physics.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave his approval to rename the center after Dr Salam, the first Pakistani and the first Muslim to be awarded the Nobel Prize in sciences.

Last month, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Education to send the summary seeking to change the name of the National Physics Centre to Dr Abdus Salam Center for Physics, for approval to the President of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister made the decision keeping in mind Dr Abdus Salam's achievements in the field of Physics. In 1979, Dr Abdus Salam won the Nobel Prize in Physics for Pakistan.

Apart from this, Prime Minister had also approved a fellowship programme under his name. Dr Abdus Salam Fellowship programme will offer PhDs to five fellows in the field of physics annually.

