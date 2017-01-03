Print Story
KP government website hacked by Indian Hackers

PESHAWAR: A government website run by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was hacked on Tuesday, apparently by Indian hackers.

The Right to Information website www.kprti.gov.pk was defaced and displayed anti-Pakistan messages. The website is now ‘under maintenance’.

Hackers from both sides of the border have hacked and defaced government websites on a number of occasions.

Animosity between the two countries has spiked since a group of gunmen killed 19 Indian soldiers in September at an army camp in Kashmir, an attack India blamed on Pakistan-based militants.

