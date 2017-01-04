Print Story
Sub-Inspector arrested for wrongfully detaining woman

Pakistan

KARACHI: A police officer is facing legal action after he wrongfully detained a woman and kept her overnight at the station, for having alleged contacts with a criminal.

According to sources, a Sub-Inspector of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) identified as Rizwan took a woman into custody from Burns Road for having contacts with a car-lifter and took her to the ACLC station where she was held overnight.

Senior Police officials confirmed that the Sub-Inspector did not follow procedure and the way the woman was taken into custody was illegal. There were no female police officers when the woman was taken into custody and no female officers present at the station where she was held, sources added.

The woman has alleged that the Sub-Inspector tortured her during custody.

A case against the Sub-Inspector has been registered for kidnapping, abuse of power and other charges, at the Aram Bagh PS

