Yasir Shah’s reaction to opera-style anthem..priceless!

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah couldn’t stop giggling as the national anthem played out at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

When the Green Shirts lined up for the anthem ahead of the third and final Test against Australia, they were in for a surprise when the opera-style version of the anthem started playing. While the other team members were able to hide their smiles, Yasir couldn’t control his grin.

The Twitterverse, of course, was quick to respond to the spinner’s reaction to the unusual version of the anthem.

Yasir Shah is all of us during school assembly. https://t.co/dlC7D0MgFb — Alt Cricket (@AltCricket) January 3, 2017

That Yasir Shah giggle during the national anthem at #PAKVSAUS match was life — Zara / زارا (@ZaraHussain) January 4, 2017

Yasir Shah can't stop laughing at the funny opera lady singing national anthem. — Captain Chaos (@purehellhound) January 2, 2017

