Participants of National Security Course visit GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Allied officers and civilian participants of National Security Course 2017 from National Defence University (NDU) visited GHQ today where they briefed on contemporary security environment and the role of military, according to the Inter Services Public Relations.

"The participants of the course were given detailed briefing on national security environment and the role of Pakistan Army," the ISPR said in a statement.

Later, the participants also had an interactive session with Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Bilal Akber.

The course enables participants to develop a comprehensive understanding of national security, elements of national power, military, nuclear and operational strategies within the framework of contemporary security environment.

The programme aims to prepare leaders for higher command and staff assignments in military as well as other government departments.

