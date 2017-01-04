Zubair, Asad exchange heated words on PSM issue

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Privatization Commission Muhammad Zubair and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Asad Umar on Wednesday exchanged heated words at a meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Industries and Production.

Interestingly, the two figures happen to be real brothers, but have different political affiliations.

They exchanged heated words over the issue of Pakistan Steel Mills, the state-owned mega industrial complex which has been engulfed in severe economic crisis.

Asad Umar, chairman of the NA standing committee, suggested Hussain Nawaz, son of PM Nawaz Sharif, be instated as PSM chairman for ‘he knew much about steel business’.

To which, Muhammad Zubair retorted to Umar: "You are making a political statement."

At this, the PTI lawmaker asked him to not dictate them.

0



0





