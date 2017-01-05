To quit or not to quit? Chaiwala’s official statement on leaving showbiz awaited

Rumours are strife that Pakistan's darling, the blue-eyed chaiwala Arshad Khan, has opted to leave showbiz, and will return to his Islamabad dhaba (tea stall), after a photo shoot of him – along with Muskan Jay’s song Beparwai – was criticized in some circles.

Allegedly causing his family and friends distress, the tea-maker apparently felt tensions rising at home. According to a local media outlet, Khan’s manager was quoted saying, "Arshad’s appearance in a recent photo shoot and Muskan Jay song Beparwai did not go down well with his family and peers."

A photo posted by ArshadKhan_Official (@arshadkhan_official) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:12am PST

Word on the Internet is that the social media celebrity’s family is only accepting of journalism.

While his Twitter account doesn’t seem to have been updated post-October 2016, two Instagram accounts - arshadkhan_official and arshadkhan.official – made posts asserting that latest rumours of his return are fake.

A photo posted by Aяѕнα∂ кнαи (@arshadkhan.official) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:51am PST

Both accounts – boasting 36,700 and 48,200 followers, respectively – are unverified, without Instagram’s official blue tick indicating real celebrities. Majority of the posts on these two accounts are very similar, with almost identical hashtags on each post.

Having successfully completed a music video - Chaiwala by Lil Mafia Mundeer, Jay’s song shows the two in rocky caves-like area, as Khan gives Jay a swing ride. While numerous critics have already commented on how the 18-year-old looks quite out of the comfort zone, it is not very obvious, if true.

Gossipers weren’t far behind to label the ‘leaked’ Khan-Jay photos as the start to a possible affair. The chaiwala, however, has debunked all such buzz.

Khan is currently known to be in England on set for his new film. He shot to fame after photographer Jiah Ali’s photograph of him during a photo-walk went viral, leading to scores of modeling and film offers.

0



0





