Daesh car bomb kills six in Baghdad

A car bomb in eastern Baghdad claimed by Daesh killed six civilians and wounded 15 on Thursday, police and medics said.

The Amaq news agency, which supports Daesh, said a parked car loaded with explosives in the al-Obeidi area had targeted a gathering of Shi'ite Muslims, whom the ultra-hardline Sunni group considers apostates.

Attacks across Baghdad in the past week, some claimed by Daesh, have killed more than 60 people, with violence escalating as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces try to drive the militants from the northern city of Mosul.

Daesh has lost most of the territory it seized in northern and western Iraq in 2014, and ceding Mosul would probably spell the end of its self-styled caliphate. However, its insurgent capabilities in Iraq persist.

