Will the internet shutdown for 24 hours in 2017?

Internet users may have to brace themselves for a global shutdown for 24 hours sometime in 2017, according to US technology security vendor LogRhythm.

LogRhythm’s chief information security officer James Carder in an interview to Business Insider said in reference to the internet: “In 2017, we’re going to see it hit big sometime, somewhere. If the internet goes down, financial markets will tank”.

Last year in October a massive cyber-attack resulted in some of the biggest websites like Twitter, Spotify and Soundcloud being inaccessible to users for several hours.

James Carder also predicted that the issue of fake news will only get worse in 2017. The company has also predicted that hackers will start targeting smartphones more in 2017.

0



0





