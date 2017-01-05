Sartaj Aziz raises Kashmir issue in letter to UN chief

Print Story
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz has sent a letter to new United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in which the Kashmir issue was raised.

In the letter, Sartaj Aziz notes the challenges confronting the region and how these can be best addressed through regional cooperation, conflict resolution and peaceful settlements of disputes.

Sartaj Aziz underlines Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as its desire to settle all outstanding issues with India including Jammu and Kashmir. Aziz emphasized the responsibility of the United Nations for the just and durable settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with resolutions of the Security Council. 

Sartaj Aziz congratulated Antonio Guterres on assuming the office of Secretary General and expressed Pakistan’s commitment and support to advancing the objectives of the United Nations in all domains. Aziz welcomed the open and transparent process that led to the election of Mr. Guterres, which was a recognition of his outstanding credentials, vision and leadership. 

