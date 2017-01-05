Picture of World Book Fair 2016 held in New Delhi
There will be disappoint for those attending the World Book Fair in India, as only one Pakistani distributor will be attending the World Book Fair.
According to Director World Book Fair, Rita Chowdhary no applications were received from Pakistani authors or publishes and there are no specific authors or publishers invited unless it is the Guest of Honour country.
The World Book Fair will begin in New Delhi on January 7 with more than 2,500 stalls. Organisers say there is special emphasis on European countries such as France and Germany this year.
Only one Pakistani distributor at World Book Fair was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to World Book Fair, Pakistan, India, No Pakistani Author In World Book Fair, New Delhi, Pakistan News, Latest News, Pakistan India Relations, World Book Fair, New Delhi, India. Permanent link to the news story "Only one Pakistani distributor at World Book Fair" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/126274-Only-one-Pakistani-distributor-at-World-Book-Fair
.