Only one Pakistani distributor at World Book Fair

There will be disappoint for those attending the World Book Fair in India, as only one Pakistani distributor will be attending the World Book Fair.

According to Director World Book Fair, Rita Chowdhary no applications were received from Pakistani authors or publishes and there are no specific authors or publishers invited unless it is the Guest of Honour country.

The World Book Fair will begin in New Delhi on January 7 with more than 2,500 stalls. Organisers say there is special emphasis on European countries such as France and Germany this year.

