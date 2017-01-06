Samsung’s Galaxy S8 might look like this

Related Stories Samsung to launch AI digital assistant service for Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 isn’t out, but it has able to catch the global attention. Just when all eyes are on its release, a picture of a device that might be a Galaxy S8 prototype is doing rounds on social media. Hold your excitement, it could always be fake, so view it with a pinch of salt.

Posted on Weibo, the supposed Galaxy S8 has a curved display that takes up a large portion of the front side. Interestingly, there’s no home button on the front side, certainly a bold decision from Samsung, the capacitive buttons that would flank the home button are gone as well for the same reason.

What we can see in the image are top and bottom bezels that are still rather large, and an unsightly Samsung logo on the bottom bezel. It also seems that the top bezel, which houses the speaker, front camera and sensors, is even bigger than the bottom one.

What is more important to note here is that the on-screen navigation buttons aren’t there to replace the capacitive ones. They should be visible when you head into Settings or any other app, rather than hiding automatically. There’s also a rumor on social media among the tech-geeks that Samsung plans to copy Apple’s 3D Touch functionality in some way.

0



0





