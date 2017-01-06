Princess Diana letter about troublesome son Harry sold at auction

LONDON: A collection of handwritten notes by the late Princess Diana, one of which reveals that her younger son Prince Harry was constantly in trouble at school, went under the hammer on Thursday, selling for well above target prices.

The six notes, sold at Cheffins auction house in Cambridge, were written to Cyril Dickman who served as chief steward of Buckingham Palace for over 50 years.

Diana's sons Princes William and Harry feature prominently.

One message dated Sept. 20, 1984, five days after Harry's birth, reads: "William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!..."

"The reaction to one tiny person's birth has totally overwhelmed us and I can hardly breathe for the mass of flowers that are arriving here!"

That note sold for 3,200 pounds ($3,950), comfortably exceeding its estimate of 400 to 600 pounds.

Another, from October 1992, says how both young princes "are well and enjoying boarding school a lot, although Harry is constantly in trouble!". It fetched 2,400 pounds, against an estimate of 600 to 900 pounds.

Other items auctioned by Dickman's family included letters, cards and photographs from other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

0



0





