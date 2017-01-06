Print Story
Younis Khan dedicates his marvelous knock to underprivileged children

WDWeb Desk

Sports
KARACHI: In a video message uploaded on social media star veteran cricketer Younis Khan on Thursday announced to dedicate his ongoing extraordinary innings to The Citizen Foundation Steel Town School`s children.

Khan promised to donate his bat to TCF after completing 10,000 runs

Khan created history at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday when he scored his 34th century and his fourth against Australia. During the third day of the Test, Younis Khan became the second cricketer in Test history after Rahul Dravid to score a hundred in all 10 Test playing nations. With this knock, Younis has equalled former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar’s tally of centuries.

 

