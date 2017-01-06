Print Story
X

US intelligence chiefs call Russia "major" cyber threat to US

RREUTERS

World
US intelligence chiefs call Russia

WASHINGTON: Russia is a major threat to a wide range of US interests because of its "highly-advanced offensive cyber program" and sophisticated capabilities, senior US intelligence officials said on Thursday.

"Russia is a full-scope cyber actor that poses a major threat to US government, military, diplomatic, commercial and critical infrastructure," James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, Marcel Lettre, Undersecretary of Defense for intelligence, and Admiral Michael Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, said in joint testimony prepared for a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

 

US intelligence chiefs call Russia "major" cyber threat to US was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to World, World News, International News, International, Geo News, Latest World News, Cyber Threat. Permanent link to the news story "US intelligence chiefs call Russia "major" cyber threat to US" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/126309-US-intelligence-chiefs-call-Russia-major-cyber-threat-to-US.

GEO TV NETWORK