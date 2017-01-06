PML-N representative attacked in London

LONDON: President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (UK) Zubair Gull was attacked on Friday at his residence.

His brother Ejaz Gull informed that earlier in the morning a woman approached their home and asked if Zubair Gul was home, she left after the confirmation, later two masked attackers entered his house and severely beat him.

Speaking to the press after giving his CT scan outside a hospital, Zubair Gull pointed blame on the people associated with the rival of group of the party.

“Those who attacked us at Heathrow Airport are the ones behind this incident. Let me regain my health, I will expose them in the media,” he said, Gul claimed that the attackers also manhandled his aged mother.

According to media reports, Hasan Nawaz called Gul lately and expressed sincere wishes to him on behalf of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, Metropolitan Police confirmed to The News/Geo that an investigation has commenced on the fight within the premises of Heathrow airport involving PML (N) UK’s senior activist, Punjab’s Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Afzaal Bhatti and federal Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis.

Pakistan Muslim League (UK) leader Zubair Gull accused the Overseas Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti for “sponsoring attack” on his brother Ejaz Gull at the Heathrow airport by “gangsters”.

Zubair Gull, who is the federal commissioner for overseas Pakistanis, has alleged that Afzaal Bhatti “brought with him gangsters to show off and to attack PML (N) workers to undermine my position in front of the chief minister of Punjab”.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that “at around 22:00hrs on Sunday, 4 December, officers dealt with a disturbance in the passenger arrivals area at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport”.

The police said that “there was no arrest” and “one man was interview by police under caution”. The police confirmed on Sunday that its investigation is continuing and it was making enquiries.

Raja Turab confirmed that he was interviewed “under caution” by the police but he said he was not arrested at any stage and he would cooperate with the police.

Soon after the brawl that saw a group of PML (N) activists exchanging punches with Raja Turab and a colleague of his in open view. The fight continued even after the chief minister Punjab had come out of the gates. A visibly shocked chief minister refused to speak to media when he saw his party activists involved in the fight.

Zubair Gull was seen at the airport accusing Afzaal Bhatti of being involved in the attack but Afzaal Bhatti denied any knowledge.

PML (N) workers led by Zubair Gull were waiting to receive the chief minister Punjab when Raja Turab, who is not a PML (N) member, reached on the scene and the big fight started in view of cameras.

Emergency services were involved and Scotland Yard officers reached there within minutes and questioned three PML (N) workers including Ejaz Gull who alleged that Raja Turab pushed him and punched him and he acted in self-defence.

Ejaz Gull said that Raja Turab and Afzaal Bhatti arrived together at the airport and the whole aim was to create disturbance to “give a bad image to PML (N) UK leadership”.

