Amir out of Sydney test, will be available for ODI series

SYDNEY: Pakistani pacer is out for the remainder of the third Test against Australia after picking up an injury during physical training with the team.

Amir pulled a muscle and is suffering from a strain in his left intercostal muscle and went for an MRI instead of taking the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director Media, Amjad Hussain told journalists that Amir's MRI revealed a mark showing strain. "Amir will take 3-4 days to recover and will be available for the ODI series in Australia. He will be unavailable to bowl in the third Test in Sydney but will be available to bat if required, " he added.

