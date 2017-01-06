PM Nawaz pays tribute to veteran Bollywood star Om Puri

Related Stories Famed Bollywood actor Om Puri dies aged 66

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed sorrow over demise of veteran Bollywood star Om Puri, who passed away after a heart attack in Mumbai on Friday. He was 66 years old.

Paying homage to the acclaimed actor, the prime minister said that Om Puri delivered some stellar performances in mainstream commercial Pakistani, Indian movies and elevated the status of cinema through his natural talent.

Sharif said that late Om Puri’s contributions were significant in linking cultural ties between Pakistan and India, while he refused to succumb to the pressure of anti-peace lobbies.

The Pakistan PM prayed on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan for patience and forbearance to the family of Om Puri to bear this irreparable loss.

