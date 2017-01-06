Rao Anwar reinstated as SSP Malir

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has re-instated Rao Anwar as SSP Malir, according to a notification issued Friday, months after suspending him for arresting Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan.

In September 2016, Police arrested Khawaja Izharul Hassan from his residence in Karachi's Buffer Zone area. He was handcuffed and taken away by SSP Malir Rao Anwar in an Armoured Personnel Vehicle (APV).

Television footage available with Geo News showed MQM Pakistan chairman Farooq Sattar trying to shove away policemen taking away Khawaja Izhar. Later on, Rao Anwar was suspended by CM Sindh, saying that SSP's method was wrong.

However, the Sindh government today reinstated Anwar.

The incumbent SSP Malir Javed Akbar Riaz has been transferred to the Forensic Division.

