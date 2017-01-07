Misbah not to retire, looks forward to PSL

SYDNEY: Pakistan Test Captain Misbah-ul-Haq is not set to retire anytime soon.

In a press conference held on Saturday after Pakistan lost to Australia by 220 runs, Misbah said, “There is a lot of time before I retire. For now there is the one-day series, then there is the Pakistan Super League,” he said.

On December 30, Misbah-ul-Haq said he will decide about his retirement in the next two to three days.

Following Pakistan’s crushing defeat to Australia in the second Test at MCG, a disappointed-looking Misbah said it is time to ‘think’ about his future.

The captain also said he is doubtful about his participation in the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney next week after questioning his recent contribution to the side.

"I need to think about that," Misbah told reporters when asked if he would play in the Sydney Test starting on Jan. 3.

Misbah scored only 38 runs on the fifth day of the third test on Saturday to sweep the series 3-0 Australia completed a 220-run victory over Pakistan

"(If I´m not contributing) there´s no point in hanging around," the 42-year-old had said.

Send talent to Pakistan

Misbah-ul-Haq said Pakistan would not end their touring misery in Australia until they can adapt to the unique playing conditions Down Under.

"I think it´s important for us to get experience of these of these conditions and if we are not touring more often in Australia and South Africa, that could happen again and again," Misbah told reporters.

"I´ve already suggested that some of our players should be sent to Australia on a regular basis to play games here to get used to these conditions at an early stage.

"Some of the guys who might be in line to come here for a series in two or three years should be sent to Australia and South Africa for two or three months to play state games or whatever.

Among the differences in conditions are the bounce in the faster wickets in Australia, and more moisture, compared to slower pitches in India and elsewhere in Asia which are more conducive to spin.

"This is the only way we can improve. Whether it´s a bowling unit or batting unit, we´re going to struggle. These conditions are completely different to any others," Misbah added.

