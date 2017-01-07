Print Story
X

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Sharjeel Memon

AAAmin Anwar

Pakistan
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Sharjeel Memon

Related Stories

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the former Minister for Information Sindh Sharjeel Memon and in an over five billion rupees corruption cases.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 14 and ordered that the accused be produced in the next hearing.

During the proceedings today, Sharjeel Memon's lawyer informed the court that his client is not feeling well and is under treatment at a hospital.

On the other hand, NAB’s representative requested the court to issue warrants for Memon. He alleged that the accused intentionally refrained from appearing before the court.

The PPP leader is living in Dubai and London for over a year after law-enforcement agencies launched a crackdown against political bigwigs and bureaucrats on various cases related to financial irregularities.

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Sharjeel Memon was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News, Latest Pakistan News, Pakistan News, Sharjeel Memon, Corruption, Dubai, London, Sindh Government. Permanent link to the news story "Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Sharjeel Memon" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/126448-Non-bailable-arrest-warrants-issued-for-Sharjeel-Memon.

GEO TV NETWORK