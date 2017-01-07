Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the former Minister for Information Sindh Sharjeel Memon and in an over five billion rupees corruption cases.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 14 and ordered that the accused be produced in the next hearing.

During the proceedings today, Sharjeel Memon's lawyer informed the court that his client is not feeling well and is under treatment at a hospital.

On the other hand, NAB’s representative requested the court to issue warrants for Memon. He alleged that the accused intentionally refrained from appearing before the court.

The PPP leader is living in Dubai and London for over a year after law-enforcement agencies launched a crackdown against political bigwigs and bureaucrats on various cases related to financial irregularities.

0



0





