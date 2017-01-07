Print Story
21 arrested during Karachi raids

Pakistan
21 arrested during Karachi raids
KARACHI: At least 21 people were arrested during a combing operation carried out by Police and Rangers in different areas of the city.

Carrying out targeted action in Mehmoodabad and Kemari, Rangers arrested four people with three being associated with the Lyari gang war, said a Rangers spokesman

In a combing operation 15 people were arrested from North Nazimabad. The Rangers spokesman said the arrested individuals who were involved in terrorist activity had been handed over to the police.

According to the Rangers spokesman, weapons have been recovered during the operation.

